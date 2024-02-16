Chelsea Women started out their Manchester City encounter in a rather promising way, getting a free header via Erin Cuthbert in the early minutes of the game. But while we didn’t seize on this opportunity, the Citizens would do so via Khadija Shaw.

Allowing a goal less than 15 minutes into the match was a big hit to our confidence. The Blues struggled to connect the dots going forward while City continually hit them, with Shaw almost netting an early brace if it wasn’t for Hannah Hampton’s parrying ability.

With the early scoreline in their favour, City continued to press our backline but dropped theirs to protect the lead. As a result Chelsea were able to find a few more chances upfront, and even had a penalty call that would’ve been given if the league had VAR (and/or more competent refereeing).

Alex Greenwood misses the ball and strikes Maryra Ramirez's leg yet a penalty wasn't given?? is this a joke????!!!!!!!!!!pic.twitter.com/eLO0pDRQYp — Chelsea Women Daily (@CFCWdaily) February 16, 2024

In the second half the Blues stayed on top of City. However we weren’t as effective as the opposition upfront, failing to hit the target while the Mancunians were almost always making Hannah Hampton work whenever they got to our defensive third.

Our loss today means Chelsea and Manchester City are tied in the Women’s Super League table in points, with the Blues still on the lead due to goals scored.