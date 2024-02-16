Manchester City are arguably the toughest opponents Chelsea Women face season in and out in England, and the current year is no different. They made us fight for a 1-1 tie at their stadium earlier this season, and at Kingsmeadow there’s little doubt they will be hard to beat as well.

But beating them is something we do regularly at home, and we certainly can do it again tonight.

Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1):

Hampton | Lawrence, Björn, Carter, Charles | Leupolz, Cuthbert (c) | James, Kirby, Reiten | Ramírez

Substitutes from: Musovic, Nüsken, Périsset, Mjelde, Kaneryd, Buchanan, Cankovic, Beever-Jones, Ingle

Manchester City starting eleven:

Keating | Aleixandri, Greenwood (c), Coombs, Kelly, Hemp, Ouahabi, Park, Casparij, Shaw, Hasegawa

Substitutes from: MacIver, Stokes, Fowler, Angeldahl, Morgan, Blindkilde-Brown, Mace, Kennedy

Date / Time: Friday, February 16, 19.15 GMT; 2:15pm EST; 12:45am IST (next day)

Venue: Kingsmeadow, Kingston upon Thames, UK

Referee: Abi Byrne

On TV: BBC Two (UK); none (USA); elsewhere

Streaming: BBC iPlayer (UK); Paramount+ (USA); The FA Player (int’l)

Let’s do this!