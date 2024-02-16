 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chelsea FCW vs. Manchester City WFC, Women’s Super League: Confirmed lineups; how to watch

It’s a climb

By Fellipe Miranda
/ new
Chelsea Women v Crystal Palace Women - Adobe Women’s FA Cup Fifth Round Photo by Tom Dulat - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Manchester City are arguably the toughest opponents Chelsea Women face season in and out in England, and the current year is no different. They made us fight for a 1-1 tie at their stadium earlier this season, and at Kingsmeadow there’s little doubt they will be hard to beat as well.

But beating them is something we do regularly at home, and we certainly can do it again tonight.

Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1):
Hampton | Lawrence, Björn, Carter, Charles | Leupolz, Cuthbert (c) | James, Kirby, Reiten | Ramírez

Substitutes from: Musovic, Nüsken, Périsset, Mjelde, Kaneryd, Buchanan, Cankovic, Beever-Jones, Ingle

Manchester City starting eleven:
Keating | Aleixandri, Greenwood (c), Coombs, Kelly, Hemp, Ouahabi, Park, Casparij, Shaw, Hasegawa

Substitutes from: MacIver, Stokes, Fowler, Angeldahl, Morgan, Blindkilde-Brown, Mace, Kennedy

Date / Time: Friday, February 16, 19.15 GMT; 2:15pm EST; 12:45am IST (next day)
Venue: Kingsmeadow, Kingston upon Thames, UK
Referee: Abi Byrne

On TV: BBC Two (UK); none (USA); elsewhere
Streaming: BBC iPlayer (UK); Paramount+ (USA); The FA Player (int’l)

Let’s do this!

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the We Ain't Got No History Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Chelsea news from We Ain't Got No History