How should Chelsea line up against Manchester City on Saturday?

After back-to-back horrendous defeats, Chelsea have responded with back-to-back excellent wins, so we have a bit of momentum to carry into this exceedingly difficult Premier League matchup away against Manchester City on Saturday midday.

I don't imagine we're going to head into this one with too much expectation, though we did play them quite closely back at Bridge in that highly entertaining 4-4 draw. But unlike City, we've struggled to maintain those levels consistently, which remains our greatest challenge.

The constant injuries have not helped of course, and now we add Thiago Silva to that list, after Monday's game. Thankfully, Levi Colwill has returned just in time while Malo Gusto seems to have avoided any issues, having been spotted in training this week. He left the game on Monday with what looked like a potential muscle injury, but was called just fatigue in the post-match press conference.

Everyone else who has been out, remains out.

