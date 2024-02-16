Andrey Santos completes RC Strasbourg loan move after Brazil U23 disappointment

Chelsea youngster Andrey Santos has completed his loan move to our BlueCo multi-club brethren at RC Strasbourg, linking up with Patrick Vieira’s charges for the first time in yesterday’s training. The loan was made official on transfer deadline day, with all the paperwork signed, sealed, and delivered as necessary, but Santos was actually away with the Brazil under-23 national team at the time.

Unfortunately for the 19-year-old, that international duty tour turned out be a bit of a disappointment, as Brazil failed to qualify for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, finishing behind Paraguay and Argentina in the final qualifying stage. The tournament started well enough, with three wins from three, but would finish with three defeats in their final four, including a final day 1-0 reverse against rivals Argentina. Santos played almost every minute of every game, except for the dead rubber last game of the first group stage, and also captained the side as usual.

Hopefully he’ll be able to put that disappointment behind him in Strasbourg, under the tutelage of the legendary Viera. Good luck, Andrey!