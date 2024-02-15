Reece James back in light training, ‘targeting’ return for Chelsea’s season run-in

Reece James has begun some light training today, two months after undergoing surgery to (try to) fix his recurring hamstring problems. That’s good news indeed, and it seems right on schedule for the initial recovery prognosis of about three-four months.

But hopefully we (and by we I mean both the club and Reecey himself) will resist the urge to speed up the process.

As per The Athletic, James is “hopeful” is returning to full training next month and is “targeting being involved in Chelsea’s season run-in”. With Euro 2024 coming up in the summer, the temptation to rush all of that and still get back in the England squad as well will be undoubtedly very appealing. But we must stay strong!

James has been limited to just nine appearances this season, so for him personally, it’s already a lost year. And it’s not like Chelsea are going anywhere anytime soon. There should be no reason to push for an early return (even if Malo Gusto wasn’t doing well in his stead). So let’s take our time, rehab it fully and completely, and give it the best chance possible of not recurring again in the future.