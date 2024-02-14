Ian Maatsen named Bundesliga Rookie of the Month for January

Ian Maatsen has made an excellent start to life at Borussia Dortmund, starting all five of their games since joining on loan from Chelsea last month, and picking up a couple assists as well.

For his efforts, he’s been voted as the Bundesliga’s Rookie of the Month for January, beating out Hoffenheim’s Maximilian Beier and RB Leipzig’s Xavi Simons. Maatsen is just the third different player to win this award this season, joining the aforementioned Simons (not to be confused with former Chelsea prospect Xavier Simons) and Leipzig’s Victor Boniface, who won it four times in the first four months of the season (but has been injured since mid-December).

In any case, congrats to Maatsen, who seems to have found a perfect fit for himself at BVB. While they do not have an option or obligation to make his move permanent, Maatsen’s new contract with Chelsea that he signed before departing does reportedly have a £35m release clause, and Dortmund are said to be saving up their pfennigs to make that happen.