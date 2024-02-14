Crystal Palace 1-3 Chelsea, Player Ratings: ‘Cause every little thing gonna be alright

1. CONOR GALLAGHER (8.6)

Well, it’s finally happened! Gallagher has finally gotten himself a Man of the Match, on his 11th appearance in the top three this season, which is the second most on the team. It’s his first Man of the Match since the last time we were at Selhurst Park!

Actually, that’s not true. He also was our highest rated player in the shambolic 4-1 defeat at Brighton last year, which was the turning point for the Graham Potter “era” and the start of that long goodbye.

But this is Cardio G’s highest rated game since scoring the winning goal at Selhurst Park last season as well. Too bad we only play Palace twice a year, especially as we’ve now beaten them in 13 straight, a club record.

Gallagher tends to ... shall we say ... divide opinion, in the long grand modern tradition of early stage Didier Drogba, middle stage Fernando Torres, young stage Mason Mount, Sarri’s Jorginho, et al, but he’s the third highest rated player on season average, after Petrović and Palmer, and that’s presumably not just Mauricio Pochettino stuffing the ballot box.

2. MALO GUSTO (7.5)

Speaking of top-three appearances, Gusto is now up to eight, good for third most on the team (tied with Petrović and Sterling), and in just 22 appearances.

His crossing, both low and high, is a real weapon from out wide, and he has the physical tools to keep up with the modern two-way demands of the position as well — even if he’s proven a bit frail at times this season (hopefully the reason for his late sub was indeed just fatigue and not another muscle strain). Oh, and he’s just 20, even though he looks and seems a fair bit older.

3. ENZO FERNÁNDEZ (7.3)

I mean that was a bit dirty, to do poor ol’ Daniel Muñoz like that, not once, but twice on his second ever Premier League start, but I enjoyed it immensely.

THIS ENZO FERNANDEZ GOAL. Best Argentinian pump fake since Manu Ginobili. pic.twitter.com/ExqIZnrkIZ — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) February 12, 2024

vs. CRYSTAL PALACE (PL, A, W 3-1)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): Gallagher (8.6)

GOOD (7.0-7.9): Gusto (7.5), Enzo (7.3), Palmer (7.2)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Petrović (6.8), Disasi (6.4), Caicedo (6.3), Chilwell (6.1), Colwill (6.1, sub), Silva (6.1), Nkunku (6.0, sub)

SUBPAR (5.0-5.9): Gilchrist (5.9, sub), Sterling (5.8, sub), Jackson (5.6), Madueke (5.0)

BAD (4.0-4.9): —

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): —

OVERALL