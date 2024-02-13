Palmer hoping Chelsea ‘togetherness’ leads to improvement, ‘more good moments’

With two more assists to his name in last night’s 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, Cole Palmer now has 16 goal involvements (10g+6a) in his last 16 Premier League appearances and leads the team in both goals (12) and assists (9) in all competitions. It’s been a remarkable first full season in senior professional football for the 21-year-old, who will presumably only get better from here.

It goes to show that talent is one thing; applying that talent consistently is what separates the great from the good.

And while Palmer doesn’t seem to be the type to be giving flowery speeches in the dressing room, he can lead and inspire by example instead.

“The gaffer said [at half-time] it was all good him telling us about tactics and stuff, but it’s down to us to show some intensity, play forward, be brave, and that’s what we did. [...] We’ve only won two games in a row, so it’s not like we’ve gone on an amazing run, but if you look at the last two performances, the togetherness is getting there, the way we’re playing is improving.” “It’s all about improvement at this stage of the team’s development. [...] We’ve been there for each other all season. Performances haven’t always reflected that and you can see the fans have reacted, but we’re trying. The team are sticking together and there are little moments, things gelling together more and good moments like this. “At this moment in time it’s not about looking at anyone ahead of us. It’s just about focusing on ourselves and putting in the performances.” -Cole Palmer; source: Chelsea FC

We can only hope that the rest will follow.