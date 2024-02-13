Pochettino plays down Malo Gusto injury scare, but Thiago Silva ‘felt something’

Malo Gusto was unable to finish out the full 90 minutes last night, in our 3-1 victory against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, with the 20-year-old seen favoring his right leg (hamstring?) just prior to his removal in the 85th minute.

But head coach Mauricio Pochettino assuaged those injury fears in the post-match interview, claiming that Gusto was simply just tired. He had completed the full-90 in our previous match, though we did have nearly five days between the two games.

Unfortunately, Poch couldn’t say the same thing about Thiago Silva, who was forced off with a groin problem that apparently may be more than just him putting his family jewels on the line to make a block.

“We need to assess Thiago Silva tomorrow because he felt something in his groin. “Malo, I think, was tired, but it’s not going to be a big problem to be ready at the weekend.”

Gusto has been in excellent form with four assists in his last nine games, and generally being a very good deputy for Reece James, who’s out long-term. Gusto himself has had a few injuries to deal with this season already, and while both Alfie Gilchrist and Axel Disasi can do a serviceable job at right full back, they are hardly as dynamic as Gusto.

So hopefully Poch is right and isn’t just sugarcoating things as usual.

“Malo Gusto to try and compete with Reece James. He’s really, really young, but now with the injury of Reece James, he needs to play and play a lot and compete every single game. “We can see also some good things and things he needs to improve because he is so young and in the first season in the Premier League. [And] he is going to improve. But of course the competition with Reece James was what we wanted to push them to perform and be sure that we have two great players in this position.” -Mauricio Pochettino; source: Football.London

...as long as they can stay healthy!