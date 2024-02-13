Pochettino ‘very pleased’ with ‘needed’ three points as Chelsea’s search for consistency goes on

When a Chelsea half is kicked off, the football gods flip a coin. One side greatness, the other madness.

Thankfully, on Monday night, it landed once on each side.

The first 45 was as forgettable a half as we’ve played all season — not necessarily terrible, certainly not at all great, but just an absolute load of nothing. Possession out the wazoo, zero threat: 0.00 xG.

In the first 80 seconds of the second 45, we already accomplished more than in that entire first half, with Conor Gallagher leveling the game at one apiece. And while we never quite built on that momentum as well as one might have expected, we eventually forced in a second (Gallagher, again) and then added a third for fun at the very end.

From game-to-game, from half-to-half, we never know what we’re gonna get.

So the search for consistency goes on. Presumably we’re getting closer. Tough to tell, unfortunately. No idea when we might get there, but maybe one day!

“First-half, we were so disappointed. The performance wasn’t great. We were so slow and we were so flat and very disappointed. We all feel very disappointed with the first 45 minutes but in the second-half, we started the game how we should start from the first minute. But in the end, I think we deserved the victory.” “[It] is the inconsistency we need to change. We need to be more consistent, we need to start the game in a different way. We need to try and be consistent and to play and perform always in the way how we performed against Aston Villa. Of course, it’s not easy but that is the challenge. “But yes, very pleased in the end because we needed the three points and now to prepare for the next week against Manchester City. That is going to be a good test for us before we prepare the final. We are going to prepare in a really good way [for] the game.” -Mauricio Pochettino; source: Football.London

Our next two games are against Manchester City, away, in the league, and then against Liverpool in the League Cup final.

That coin may have some work to do.