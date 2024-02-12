Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Confirmed lineups; how to watch

Chelsea have a chance to move back up to tenth, and just three points out of seventh, with a win at Selhurst Park today. We will need the “good” Chelsea to show up however, just as against Aston Villa midweek and unlike against Wolves last weekend. Place your bets now!

Pochettino’s hoping for the same and makes just the one enforced change, with Thiago Silva coming in for the injured Badiashile. Otherwise, it’s as we were against Villa. Only one substitute goalkeeper though! Bold.

Here we go!

Crystal Palace starting lineup (4-3-3):

Henderson | Mitchell, Andersen (c), Richards, Muñoz | Hughes, Wharton, Lerman | Ayew, Mateta, França

Substitutes from: Johnstone, Ward, Tomkins, Clyne, Riedewald, Ozoh, Schlupp, Ahamada, Édouard

Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1):

Petrović | Chilwell (c), Silva, Disasi, Gusto | Enzo, Caicedo | Jackson, Gallagher, Madueke | Palmer

Substitutes from: Bergström, Chalobah, Colwill, Gilchrist, Casadei, Chukwuemeka, Mudryk, Sterling, Nkunku

Date / Time: Monday, February 12, 2024, 20.00 GMT; 3pm EST; 1:30am IST (next day)

Venue: Selhurst Park, London

Forecast: Cool and breezy

On pitch: Sky Sports Main Event (UK); USA, Universo (USA); Star Sports Select HD1 (India); SuperSport Premier League (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: Sky Go (UK); NBC Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!