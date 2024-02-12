Benoît Badiashile limped out of Chelsea’s last game, on Wednesday night against Aston Villa, after picking up a groin injury in the final ten minutes of our 3-1 win.

And unfortunately, and not unexpectedly, he will miss the new few weeks, having been “ruled out for a month”, as per the Evening Standard. Scans could’ve come back a lot worse of course, but the timing of the injury is especially unfortunate as Badiashile just looked to be finally playing himself back into some form. He had some rather subpar performances after returning from his previous injury, and overall he’s been limited to just twelve appearances all season.

Groin injuries tend to be rather annoying and can often stretch on far longer than initial diagnosed, so hopefully Badiashile can return quickly and fully indeed. While we do have plenty of cover at the position, with Levi Colwill coming back from his own injury to join the durable Axel Disasi and the ageless (but fading) Thiago Silva, and even Trevoh Chalobah’s available now, Badiashile’s been one of our best when fully fit.

Get well soon, Big Bada Shile!