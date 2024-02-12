Chelsea produced our best performance of the season in our previous game, winning 3-1 away against Aston Villa. Some might say that therefore no changes should made to that lineup, especially given the extra day of rest before Monday Night Football at Selhurst Park.

But the WAGNH Community would not necessarily say that. In fact, two changes have been voted in for tonight’s match — though one of those was enforced by the injury to Benoît Badiashile.

Taking Big Bada Shile’s place is the one and only Thiago Silva, while up front, Christopher Nkunku is preferred to Noni Madueke (58%). Assuming that Nicolas Jackson would keep his left wing role, that would probably mean Nkunku up top with Cole Palmer sliding right.

No changes in midfield, which dominated midweek.

4-2-3-1 (62%)

Petrović (99%) | Chilwell (99%), Silva (78%), Disasi (98%), Gusto (99%) | Enzo (99%), Caicedo (95%) | Jackson (87%), Gallagher (73%), Palmer (95%) | Nkunku (64%)

With the starting XI hoovering up the vast majority of votes, there wasn’t much left for any of the others. Madueke’s the only one to come close to starting. Levi Colwill (17%), Alfie Gilchrist (13%), Carney Chukwuemeka (9%), Raheem Sterling (8%), and Mykhailo Mudryk (5%) are well off the pace.