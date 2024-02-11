It’s a second consecutive cup game for Chelsea Women this season. Only this time we’ll be playing in the Women’s FA Cup instead of the League Cup, facing Crystal Palace at Kingsmeadow after beating their fellow Women’s Championship side, Sunderland, last Wednesday.
Manager Emma Hayes rotated pretty much our entire starting eleven in our midweek bout against the Lasses. She did so yet again ahead of the our big Women’s Super League game against Manchester City next Friday, likely to give first-choice players more game rhythm.
Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1):
Hampton | Lawrence, Björn, Carter, Charles (c) | Leupolz, Cuthbert | Kaneryd, Kirby, Reiten | Ramírez
Substitutes from: Musovic, Ingle, Nüsken, James, Périsset, Hamano, Buchanan, Cankovic, Beever-Jones
Crystal Palace starting eleven:
Lambourne | Reilly, Nolan, Everett (c), Gibbons, Percival, Sibley, Hopcroft, Arthur, Sharpe, Hughes
Substitutes from: Negri, Johnson, Filbey, Guyatt, Blanchard, Dennis, Atkinson, Larkin
Date / Time: Sunday, February 11, 14.00 GMT; 9am EST; 7:30pm IST
Venue: Kingsmeadow, Kingston upon Thames, UK
Referee: Ella Broad
On TV: none (UK); none (USA); elsewhere
Streaming: The FA Player (int’l)
Let’s do this!
