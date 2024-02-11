 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chelsea FCW vs. Crystal Palace FCW, Women’s FA Cup: Confirmed lineups; how to watch

Lower division opposition for a big cup match-up

Chelsea Women v Crystal Palace Women - Adobe Women’s FA Cup Fifth Round Photo by Tom Dulat - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

It’s a second consecutive cup game for Chelsea Women this season. Only this time we’ll be playing in the Women’s FA Cup instead of the League Cup, facing Crystal Palace at Kingsmeadow after beating their fellow Women’s Championship side, Sunderland, last Wednesday.

Manager Emma Hayes rotated pretty much our entire starting eleven in our midweek bout against the Lasses. She did so yet again ahead of the our big Women’s Super League game against Manchester City next Friday, likely to give first-choice players more game rhythm.

Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1):
Hampton | Lawrence, Björn, Carter, Charles (c) | Leupolz, Cuthbert | Kaneryd, Kirby, Reiten | Ramírez

Substitutes from: Musovic, Ingle, Nüsken, James, Périsset, Hamano, Buchanan, Cankovic, Beever-Jones

Crystal Palace starting eleven:
Lambourne | Reilly, Nolan, Everett (c), Gibbons, Percival, Sibley, Hopcroft, Arthur, Sharpe, Hughes

Substitutes from: Negri, Johnson, Filbey, Guyatt, Blanchard, Dennis, Atkinson, Larkin

Date / Time: Sunday, February 11, 14.00 GMT; 9am EST; 7:30pm IST
Venue: Kingsmeadow, Kingston upon Thames, UK
Referee: Ella Broad

On TV: none (UK); none (USA); elsewhere
Streaming: The FA Player (int’l)

Let’s do this!

