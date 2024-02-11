Ipswich Town’s promotion bid has hit a bit of bump over the past few weeks, with just one win from their last nine games (alongside six draws and two defeats) dropping them out of the top two spots and into the thick of the playoff race.

And it looked like things might get even worse for them following last weekend’s 3-2 defeat at Preston North End, as they headed into added-on time yesterday trailing 2-1 at home to fellow playoff hopefuls West Bromwich Albion.

Thankfully, up popped young Omari Hutchinson with the equalizing goal, getting two cracks at a bouncing ball, with his shot finding a way through a sea of bodies in the goalmouth.

This was Hutchinson’s fourth goal of the campaign in all competitions. He’s also chipped in with three assists in what’s been a fairly good season for him personally: 34 appearances all told, though only 12 of those starts. Still, a super-sub for a possibly Premier League-bound team at age 20 is not a bad place to be.

Keep it up, Omari!

Omari Hutchinson should be starting for Ispwich Town. pic.twitter.com/3lLtfXwoyw — ~ (@CFCdruw) February 10, 2024

In other loanee news, Alex Matos got his first senior professional goal in Huddersfield Town’s goal-filled 5-3 defeat against Southampton at St Mary’s.

Matos’s goal actually gave the Terriers a 3-2 lead before the home side stormed back in the final ten minutes to grab all three points, and move them up to second in the table.

Huddersfield are floundering at the wrong end meanwhile, just two points clear of the relegation zone. That said, this was the first defeat they’ve suffered in the five games since Matos joined them on loan in mid-January. The 19-year-old has started all five.

Keep it up, Alex!