Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

Chelsea’s search for consistency goes on with a Monday night trip across the hills river and far away (actually, that’s just traffic) to Ted Lasso’s Selhurst Park, where we will take on a struggling and injury-hit Crystal Palace side. Although, Palace are unbeaten in four at home despite having just two wins in their last 14 games in all competitions. In fact, over the past twelve months, only once did they lose at home by more than one goal.

So, if we are to repeat our performance from Villa Park, our best of the season, at Selhurst Park, we’re going to have to do that most elusive of things: be consistent! Try as we might have so far this season, the only consistent thing we’ve managed to do is to be inconsistent.

Actually, that’s incorrect. The other consistent thing we’ve managed to do is pick up injuries. Benoît Badiashile’s the latest: his groin issue is still being assessed, which likely means a multi-week absence, at best.

On the plus side, but a very tentative plus side, Levi Colwill and Trevoh Chalobah could possibly be available, though it seems unlikely that either would be deemed fit to start.

Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Marc Cucurella, Robert Sánchez, Roméo Lavia, and Lesley Ugochukwu remain out.

Choose wisely.

