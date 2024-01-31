Liverpool vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

Welcome to Anfield, where we’ll have front row seats for the next 90 minutes to the Jürgen Klopp farewell grieveathon ... and have a chance to spoil a bit of their party and, more importantly, go seventh in the league with a win. But away wins have been in very short supply of late, and it doesn’t get any tougher than trying to do so against the league-leaders.

So ... yeah. Don’t get your hopes up, is all I’m saying. It’s a bit of a free hit, really, and warm-up for the League Cup final in a few weeks.

No surprises in the lineup from Poch, going without a striker for the second match running. We do get Nkunku and Gusto back; they’re on the bench. So is Cesare Casadei for the first time. Jackson hasn’t arrived in time, so he’s not.

Here we go!

Liverpool starting lineup (4-3-3):

Alisson | Gomez, Van Dijk, Konaté, Bradley | Jones, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai | Díaz, Núñez, Jota

Substitutes from: Kelleher, Gakpo, Elliott, Robertson, Gravenberch, Clark, McConnell, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah

Chelsea starting lineup (4-3-3):

Petrović | Chilwell (c), Badiashile, Silva, Disasi | Enzo, Gallagher, Caicedo | Sterling, Palmer, Madueke

Substitutes from: Bergström, Gilchrist, Gusto, Casadei, Chukwuemeka, Mudryk, Washington, Nkunku, Broja

Date / Time: Wednesday, January 31, 2024, 20.15 GMT; 3:15pm EST; 1:45am IST

Venue: Anfield, Liverpool

Referee: Paul Tierney (on pitch); John Brooks (VAR)

On TV: TNT Sports 1 (UK); none (USA); Star Sports Select HD1 (India); SuperSport Premier League (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: discovery+ (UK); Peacock (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

LIVE BLOG

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!