The voting form for the WAGNH Community’s preferred lineup for this match did not include Malo Gusto or Nicolas Jackson, while Christopher Nkunku carried an injured designation.

All three of those may have been a tad bit pessimistic, with both Nkunku and Gusto passed fit and Jackson possibly available as well after Senegal’s shock elimination at the Africa Cup of Nations — though it’s still unlikely that any of the three would start, so perhaps the results of the vote would’ve been quite similar anyway.

Given that disclaimer, the voting did not produce any real surprises, with the four best available defenders, the three best available midfielders, and the three best available attacking players getting picked. That last one is the one that’s most up for debate, but Armando Broja handily beat out both Noni Madueke (34%) and Mykhailo Mudryk (24%) for the final spot, with Nkunku collecting just 14%.

4-2-3-1 (70%)

Petrović (99%) | Chilwell (98%), Badiashile (83%), Silva (97%), Disasi (96%) | Enzo (96%), Caicedo (96%) | Sterling (86%), Gallagher (82%), Palmer (98%) | Broja (51%)