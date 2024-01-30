wThere was little incentive for Chelsea Women to go the extra mile today, with the team already set for a first-place finish in their UEFA Women’s Champions League. On the opposite side Paris FC had to get a positive result and hope Real Madrid were up to help them after a disastrous campaign in the group stage.
Even when not fully applying themselves the Blues still manage to squeeze some goals in. The first was Fran Kirby’s header out of Jelena Cankovic’s cross to the far post.
27 minutes later, Jelena would record her second assist of the match by giving the final pass /cross to Mia Fishel’s first ever Champions League goal.
The hosts, who were already having issues with turning ball retention advantage into shots on target in the first half, continued to do so in the second half. Meanwhile Chelsea were in the business of goalscoring, which they did for a third time via Guro Reiten.
And Maren Mjelde would also hop on the goalscoring train today!
If Paris FC already looked deflated after our first goal, by the fourth one it seemed as if they wanted to be anywhere but on the pitch. Their downed spirits made our clean sheet mission far easier.
- Plenty of rotation in the starting lineup, from Zecira Musovic between the posts to Mia Fishel leading the attacking line.
- Welcome back, Jelena!
- Fran Kirby with her second consecutive headed goal. Is this the new trend?
- Guro Reiten gets a goal 10 minutes after stepping on the pitch.
- Kind of worrying seeing Ève Périsset complaining about injury as she was substitutes by Niamh Charles in the second half. We can only hope it’s a minor discomfort after so many minutes of intense gameplay from her part.
- Six total shots, four shots on target, four goals. The stuff of dreams!
- Next up: Everton away in the Women’s Super League.
- KTBFFH!
