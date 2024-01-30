wThere was little incentive for Chelsea Women to go the extra mile today, with the team already set for a first-place finish in their UEFA Women’s Champions League. On the opposite side Paris FC had to get a positive result and hope Real Madrid were up to help them after a disastrous campaign in the group stage.

Even when not fully applying themselves the Blues still manage to squeeze some goals in. The first was Fran Kirby’s header out of Jelena Cankovic’s cross to the far post.

Paris FC have a mountain to climb now... Fran Kirby delivers a massive blow to the home side.



27 minutes later, Jelena would record her second assist of the match by giving the final pass /cross to Mia Fishel’s first ever Champions League goal.

Another headed goal. This time from Mia Fishel puts Chelsea 2-0 up!



The hosts, who were already having issues with turning ball retention advantage into shots on target in the first half, continued to do so in the second half. Meanwhile Chelsea were in the business of goalscoring, which they did for a third time via Guro Reiten.

Guro Reiten pounces on the Paris FC mistake and puts the game to bed.



And Maren Mjelde would also hop on the goalscoring train today!

IT'S A FOURTH FOR CHELSEA... Maren Mjelde with the goal. ⚡️



If Paris FC already looked deflated after our first goal, by the fourth one it seemed as if they wanted to be anywhere but on the pitch. Their downed spirits made our clean sheet mission far easier.

Carefree!