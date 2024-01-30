Mauricio Pochettino had the rare privilege of delivering some good news with regards to injuries in today’s press conference, with Christopher Nkunku, Malo Gusto, and perhaps even Nicolas Jackson all trending towards being available for Wednesday night’s showdown at Anfield against Liverpool.

Nkunku and Gusto are coming back from their latest injuries while Jackson’s coming back from the Africa Cup of Nations where Senegal were eliminated yesterday. He himself didn’t really play that much, so he should be fresh and raring to go!

“Malo Gusto and Christoph [Nkunku] can be in the squad for tomorrow. Travel with us, with the team, that is good news. We will see. We will wait for the last moment, but at the moment, yes, it’s good news to have two players recovered. And to see maybe, why not, to arrive Nicolas Jackson for tomorrow and to be involved also in the game. If he can arrive.”

Unfortunately, Levi Colwill’s minor injury is already proving not-so-minor while Trevoh Chalobah continues to be close but not quite close enough.

“Levi is out. He suffered a minor injury in his tendon. It’s not a big issue but he is going to be out for tomorrow.” “Trevoh is really close. He is doing well. I think it’s only a matter of time before he’s going to be involved again. But he is doing really, really well.” -Mauricio Pochettino; source: Football.London

It’s going to be tough task to get any points out of this game either way, but we probably have a better chance of doing so with Nkunku and Gusto (and Jackson) available.