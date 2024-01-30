WATCH: Mia Fishel header doubles Chelsea’s lead over Paris FC! 2-0!

Another headed goal. This time from Mia Fishel puts Chelsea 2-0 up!



— DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) January 30, 2024

Jelena Cankovic continues to provide the goods with pinpoint crosses, and Chelsea Women are not wasting them! This time the Serbian maestro finds Mia Fishel in Paris FC’s box and assists the centre-forward for her first ever Women’s Champions League goal.