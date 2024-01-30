 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

WATCH: Mia Fishel header doubles Chelsea’s lead over Paris FC! 2-0!

Big pond

By Fellipe Miranda
/ new

Jelena Cankovic continues to provide the goods with pinpoint crosses, and Chelsea Women are not wasting them! This time the Serbian maestro finds Mia Fishel in Paris FC’s box and assists the centre-forward for her first ever Women’s Champions League goal.

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the We Ain't Got No History Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Chelsea news from We Ain't Got No History