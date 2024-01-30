 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WATCH: Fran Kirby header opens the scoring for Chelsea against Paris FC! 1-0!

By Fellipe Miranda
A really good start for Chelsea Women! Jelena Cankovic receives the ball on the left side of the attacking third and crosses to the far post. It floats to the far post to meet Fran Kirby, who heads the ball into the back of net for the first time today against Paris FC.

