WATCH: Fran Kirby header opens the scoring for Chelsea against Paris FC! 1-0!

Paris FC have a mountain to climb now... Fran Kirby delivers a massive blow to the home side.



Watch the UWCL LIVE for FREE on DAZN https://t.co/XeMu5oLS64#NewDealforWomensFootball #UWCLonDAZN pic.twitter.com/tQtbmWhJDI — DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) January 30, 2024

A really good start for Chelsea Women! Jelena Cankovic receives the ball on the left side of the attacking third and crosses to the far post. It floats to the far post to meet Fran Kirby, who heads the ball into the back of net for the first time today against Paris FC.