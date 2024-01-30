 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Paris FC Féminines vs. Chelsea FCW, UEFA Women’s Champions League: Confimed lineups; how to watch

One last step before the real thing

Two months after hosting Paris FC Féminines at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea Women travel to France to face Paris FC in the last match of the UEFA Women’s Champions League group stage. The Blues have already locked a first-place finish in their group, whereas the opposition depend not just on themselves getting a good result but also on BK Häcken’s downfall to finish second place.

There won’t be many opportunities as good as this one for some squad rotation in the remainder of the season. No wonder manager Emma Hayes opted to go for that today.

Paris FC starting eleven:
Nnadozie | Bogaert, Hocine, Greboval, Soyer | Corboz, Thiney (c), Le Mouël | Matéo, Bourdieu, Dufour

Substitutes from: Marques, Flagellay, Sissoko, Ndongala, Hunter, Korosec, Bussy, Ribadeira, Fleury

Chelsea starting lineup (4-3-3?):
Musovic | Lawrence, Buchanan, Mjelde, Périsset | Ingle (c), Nüsken, Cankovic | Beever-Jones, Fishel, Kirby

Substitutes from: Hampton, Carter, James, Reiten, Kaneryd, Charles, Cuthbert

Date / Time: Tuesday, January 30, 2023, 17.45 GMT; 12:45pm EST; 11:15pm IST
Venue: Stade Robert Bobin, Bondoufle, France
Referee: Ivana Projkovska

On TV: none (US); TNT Sports 3 (UK); elsewhere
Streaming: DAZN (US); DAZN, discovery+ (UK)

Let’s do this!

