Liverpool vs. Chelsea, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

Chelsea returned to the training ground yesterday to begin preparations for the midweek showdown at Anfield, and both Christopher Nkunku and Trevoh Chalobah were among those out on the grass. So that’s the good news.

The bad news is that Levi Colwill was nowhere to be found, nor was Malo Gusto. Presumably they are thus out for Wednesday. Nkunku and Chalobah may not be ready to play a full-90 either, but could be available for selection at least — just as Cesare Casadei who was not eligible for our previous two cup games, but should be in contention for at least a bench spot in this one.

Joining Gusto and Colwill are long(er)-term absentees Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Marc Cucurella, Roméo Lavia, and Lesley Ugochukwu. Robert Sánchez is getting close (back in training now, but progressing slowly) while Nicolas Jackson is coming back shortly after Senegal got eliminated last night at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Choose wisely.

Loading…

(Live results)