Chelsea ‘in discussions’ with Manchester City for preseason friendly in USA — report

USA Tour 2024 coming up?

By David Pasztor
It sounds like Chelsea are coming to America for the third successive summer, and are currently “in discussions” with Manchester City for a high profile preseason friendly in the USA.

Unlike last summer, this will not be under the guise of any sort of “Premier League” event, like the “Summer Series” — which, I might add, was a bit of a clown-show organizationally behind the scenes. But that decision of course comes down to money: according to The Athletic, the biggest Premier League clubs are not interested (not now, not before, not ever) in sharing (or limiting) profits with the league through this Summer Series, so that might end up being a one-off experiment (or might involve some of the “smaller” clubs this time around).

Manchester United, Liverpool, and Arsenal are also set to cross the Atlantic, and are apparently organizing their own little preseason friendly series.

There’s no word on when or where this friendly against City might be. And, presumably a USA Tour would involve multiple stops and games as well. But as long as we avoid the silliness of 2022, we should be fine.

