FA Cup 5th Round draw: Chelsea or Aston Villa to face Leeds United or Plymouth Argyle

Chelsea and Aston Villa are heading into a replay at Villa Park after Friday night’s 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge, and it’s one of those two stadiums that will host the fifth round tie as well for whoever emerges victorious.

The draw for the fifth round has now been made — after some crowd trouble at the West Brom versus Wolves match delayed things briefly — and our name, alongside Villa’s, was picked to play a home game against either Leeds United or Plymouth Argyle.

With four fourth round ties heading to replay, three underway as we speak, and one still to come tomorrow night, there are a few more ORs and permutations than usual, including both sides of our matchup. Leeds and Plymouth played out a 1-1 draw yesterday at Elland Road. Their replay is not yet scheduled; ours is set for February 7 (Wednesday, 8pm local).

The fifth round will be played the week of February 26. The match-ups, in full, are:

Luton Town vs. Manchester City

Sheffield Wednesday OR Coventry City vs. Maidstone United

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Bristol City vs. Nottingham Forest vs. Newport County OR Manchester United

Liverpool OR Norwich City vs. Watford OR Southampton

AFC Bournemouth vs. Leicester City

Chelsea OR Aston Villa vs. Leeds United OR Plymouth Argyle

Blackburn Rovers OR Wrexham vs. Newcastle United