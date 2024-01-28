Chelsea 0-0 Aston Villa, Player Ratings: Petrović ensures a replay

1. Đorđe Petrović (8.1)

The home winning streak is over, but the home unbeaten streak rolls on — and along with it our hopes of advancing to the fifth round still. We’ll have to do it in a replay, at Villa Park, but it’s the hope that dies last. And for now, it’s very much alive, thanks largely this man, whose performance was once again solid, confident, effective ... and then suddenly spectacular when we needed him to be (i.e. when we ran out of steam for the final 15-20 minutes).

The save at full stretch down to his right may not win any awards, but it’s one that I’d suggest most goalkeepers would not be able to make.

I think we may have a gem here. Thanks, Kevin Hitchcock!

(Now I just need to figure out the shortcut for the ‘Đ’ key...)

2. THIAGO SILVA (7.0)

When in doubt, always vote Thiago Silva ... while you can!

3. CONOR GALLAGHER (6.9)

Gallagher moves past Raheem Sterling into sole possession of second place for most top-three player ratings appearances with nine ( Cold Lukewarm Palmer’s well in the lead with 16). Gallagher has yet to win a Man of the Match, so all nine have come in a supporting role ... which feels quite appropriate for his case.

vs. ASTON VILLA (FAC, H, D 0-0)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): Petrović (8.1)

GOOD (7.0-7.9): Silva (7.0)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Gallagher (6.9), Disasi (6.7), Gilchrist (6.7), Caicedo (6.7), Enzo (6.7), Badiashile (6.6 — Big Bada Boom was accidentally left off the voting form, so I assigned him the average rating of the other five defensive position-players), Sterling (6.5), Palmer (6.2), Madueke (6.0)

SUBPAR (5.0-5.9): Chilwell (5.7, sub), Chukwuemeka (5.1, sub)

BAD (4.0-4.9): Broja (4.7, sub), Mudryk (4.2, sub)

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): —

OVERALL