Chelsea Women were already finding it hard to trounce teams for fun with Sam Kerr on the pitch. With Kerr away due to injury, goals have been much harder to find.

Again the Blues began the match without a proper centre-forward, with Fran Kirby playing more centrally as Lauren James roamed the pitch. The setup has hardly worked in the past and it didn’t work in the first half today, with Chelsea easily retaining possession but struggling to find good shooting positions.

When we did shoot, luck didn’t go our away. Guro Reiten hit the post in our best goalscoring chance of the half, and then assisted Kirby for a great ball in the six-yard box that the attacker shot well over the crossbar.

As it’s often been the case for Chelsea this season, we needed some change after halftime to turn all our statistical domination into a positive scoreline. The change didn’t come from the bench, but rather from the Blues being much sharper upfront as Lauren began spearheading the attack.

In our second attacking foray after the beginning of the second half, Lauren scored the opener in true poacher’s fashion.

An excellent first time finish from Lauren James #BarclaysWSL @ChelseaFCW pic.twitter.com/WFkvBMGAr3 — Barclays Women's Super League (@BarclaysWSL) January 27, 2024

It didn’t take long for us to find a second goal on a rare Fran Kirby header.

GOOOOOAAAALLLL 2-0

Fran Kirby's first goal in 3 months

Melly Leupolz assist#CFCW pic.twitter.com/DZfQUxknA3 — Chelsea Women Daily (@CFCWdaily) January 27, 2024

Brighton tried to muster a reaction but they didn’t have the quality upfront to even threaten Hannah. On the opposite side we had Lauren still terrorizing the Seagulls, and finding her second goal of the match via yet another true striker’s strike.

From that point on Chelsea needed only to manage the match. Hannah did have to make a couple of saves before the final whistle, but none of those shots would put our massive lead at risk.

Carefree!