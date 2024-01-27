 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Brighton & Hove Albion WFC vs. Chelsea FCW, Women’s Super League: Confirmed lineups; how to watch

Looking for success in Sussex

By Fellipe Miranda Updated
/ new
Brighton &amp; Hove Albion v Chelsea FC - Barclays Women´s Super League Photo by Charlie Crowhurst - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Brighton Women are picking up form after the winter break, winning all three games since returning to the pitch this month. If Chelsea are to keep themselves in the lead of the Women’s Super League title charge, they ought to damp and stop the Seagulls’ ongoing red-hot flame.

Doing so will require some firepower upfront, which we can get in the form of new signing Mayra Ramírez who’s a bench option for manager Emma Hayes today.

Brighton starting eleven:
Baggaley | Thorisdottir, Pattinson, Bergsvand, Losada, Sarri, Bremer, Zigiotti, Terland, Kullberg, Pinnto

Substitutes from: Lee, Carabali, Symonds, Robinson, Mengwen, Loeck, Startup, McEwen, Dent

Chelsea starting lineup:
Hampton | Périsset, Björn, Carter, Charles (c) | Leupolz, Cuthbert | Kaneryd, Kirby, Reiten | James

Substitutes from: Musovic, Fishel, Ingle, Nüsken, Lawrence, Mjelde, Buchanan, Beever-Jones, Ramírez

Date / Time: Saturday, January 27, 2024, 17:30 GMT; 12:30pm EST; 11pm IST
Venue: Broadfield Stadium, Crawley, UK
Referee: Amy Fearn

On TV: none (US); Sky Sports (UK); elsewhere
Streaming: Paramount+ (US); Sky Go (UK)

Let’s do this!

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the We Ain't Got No History Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Chelsea news from We Ain't Got No History