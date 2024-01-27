Brighton Women are picking up form after the winter break, winning all three games since returning to the pitch this month. If Chelsea are to keep themselves in the lead of the Women’s Super League title charge, they ought to damp and stop the Seagulls’ ongoing red-hot flame.

Doing so will require some firepower upfront, which we can get in the form of new signing Mayra Ramírez who’s a bench option for manager Emma Hayes today.

Brighton starting eleven:

Baggaley | Thorisdottir, Pattinson, Bergsvand, Losada, Sarri, Bremer, Zigiotti, Terland, Kullberg, Pinnto

Substitutes from: Lee, Carabali, Symonds, Robinson, Mengwen, Loeck, Startup, McEwen, Dent

Chelsea starting lineup:

Hampton | Périsset, Björn, Carter, Charles (c) | Leupolz, Cuthbert | Kaneryd, Kirby, Reiten | James

Substitutes from: Musovic, Fishel, Ingle, Nüsken, Lawrence, Mjelde, Buchanan, Beever-Jones, Ramírez

Date / Time: Saturday, January 27, 2024, 17:30 GMT; 12:30pm EST; 11pm IST

Venue: Broadfield Stadium, Crawley, UK

Referee: Amy Fearn

On TV: none (US); Sky Sports (UK); elsewhere

Streaming: Paramount+ (US); Sky Go (UK)

Let’s do this!