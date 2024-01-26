Jürgen Klopp announces decision to leave Liverpool at the end of the season

The longest-serving manager in the Premier League (and the third-longest across the top four professional divisions in England) has just announced that he will be leaving his club and taking a (well deserved, obviously) break from the game.

Jürgen Klopp took over at Liverpool in October 2015, and he will be leaving almost nine years later, at the end of the current season in May. But perhaps most significantly, he’s doing so by acknowledging fully and clearly that he’s made the decision for his own mental health reasons, to avoid burning out. It’s important to take care of our mentals, right Marshawn?

“I can understand that it’s a shock for a lot of people in this moment, when you hear it for the first time, but [...] it is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy. I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again.” “If you ask me now if I will ever manage again, I would say no. But you don’t know obviously as I’ve never had this situation. But I do know definitely I will never manage a different club in England than Liverpool. It is impossible. I will find something else to do. But I will not manage a club or country for at least a year.” -Jürgen Klopp; source: ESPN

Obviously, Klopp’s been a massive character in the Premier League and not just because he made Liverpool into an absolute powerhouse once again, after decades disappointments. Whoever follows him will have massive shoes to fill. We, of course, will wish them zero luck in that endeavor.

In the meantime, Klopp’s targeting all the trophies for what has now become his farewell tour, so that will make the League Cup final next month an even bigger and more emotional and more important occasion than it already was.

Thankfully, we love playing the spoilers.