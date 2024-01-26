Chelsea vs. Aston Villa, FA Cup: Live blog; highlights

From one Cup to the next, in just 72 hours: Chelsea take on a well-rested and high-flying Aston Villa side tonight in the fourth round of the FA Cup. Villa had come into Stamford Bridge twice in 2023, and walked away with two wins, six points, and zero goals conceded.

But Chelsea have now won seven in a row at home in all competitions, so there’s some momentum on our side as well.

Mauricio Pochettino has rotated his squad from Tuesday night, though not too much. Badiashile comes in at the back for Chilwell with Colwill moving wide, while Madueke gets the nod up front as we go without a recognized striker. Broja and Mudryk drop out. Plenty of youngsters on the bench, which only includes one goalkeeper! Oh my!

UPDATE: Colwill has been scratched, due to injury. Gilchrist comes in (on the right) and youngster Max Merrick, a goalkeeper, gets a spot on the bench.

Here we go!

Chelsea starting lineup (4-3-3):

Petrovic | Colwill Badiashile, Silva, Disasi, Gilchrist | Enzo, Gallagher (c), Caicedo | Sterling, Palmer, Madueke

Substitutes from: Bergström, Gilchrist Merrick, Chilwell, Williams, Chukwuemeka, Castledine, Mudryk, Washington, Broja

Aston Villa starting lineup (4-4-2):

Martínez | Moreno, Lenglet, Konsa, Cash | Tielemans, Douglas Luiz, Kamara, McGinn | Watkins, Diaby

Substitutes from: Olsen, Wright, Diego Carlos, Chambers, Zaniolo, Bailey, Iroegbunam, Munroe, Kellyman

Date / Time: Friday, January 26, 2024, 19.45 GMT; 2:45pm EST; 1:15am IST (next day)

Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6

Referee: Robert Jones (on pitch); Simon Hooper (VAR)

On TV: none (UK); none (USA); Sony TEN 1 (India); none (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: none (UK); ESPN+ (USA); Sony LIV (India); SuperSport GOtv Select 2 (NGA); Chelsea TV (audio stream only; int’l)

LIVE BLOG

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!