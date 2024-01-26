 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chelsea fans’ preferred lineup against Aston Villa: No rest for the weary, or the Chilly

Chelsea vs. Aston Villa, FA Cup: Preferred lineup

By David Pasztor
Chelsea Training and Press Conference Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Mauricio Pochettino already confirmed that Ben Chilwell will not be fit enough to start a second match in the span of 72 hours, after playing a little over an hour in Tuesday’s 6-1 win over Middlesbrough. So he’s expected to be only on the bench as we take on high-flying Aston Villa tonight at Stamford Bridge.

But the WAGNH Community shows no such mercy, and want Chilly out there alongside the rest of the starting lineup, which practically picks itself at the moment. All eleven players voted in were done so with at least 70% of the vote.

In fact, this is exactly the same starting eleven as from Tuesday, with the exception of Conor Gallagher coming in for Myhailo Mudryk.

4-2-3-1 (73%)
Petrović (98%) | Chilwell (84%), Colwill (85%), Silva (71%), Disasi (87%) | Caicedo (92%), Enzo (88%) | Sterling (80%), Gallagher (75%), Palmer (95%) | Broja (70%)

