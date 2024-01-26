Thiago Silva feels Chelsea career ending, wants to finish with a trophy

Not even Thiago Silva can defy time forever, and at 39 it sounds like forever is now almost here. We always knew that would happen, but unfortunately it seems like it will happen soon. And by soon I mean this season.

It would make sense. We’re in a massive transition period and while Silva’s leadership, presence, experience, mentality, and of course quality of the pitch has been invaluable, it’s probably time for the next generation to start taking over.

He probably understands that as well as anyone.

“[...] It’s a source of great pride [to hear fans singing my name, and] I am happy every time I play here. It’s a different and special emotion. And I know that with each game that ends I have the feeling that it’s ending, so that makes me a little sad...”

But Silva wants his goodbye to be a proper goodbye, a trophy-winning goodbye. The League Cup final is on February 25, at Wembley, against current Premier League-leaders Liverpool.

“Another final at Wembley. If I’m not mistaken, I’ve gone there three times, and I lost all three. So I think it’s time to win, right?” -Thiago Silva; source: Hayters TV via Reddit

Right!