How should Chelsea line up against Aston Villa in the FA Cup fourth round?

Chelsea vs. Aston Villa, FA Cup: You choose the starting lineup

By David Pasztor
/ new
Chelsea v Middlesbrough - Carabao Cup Semi Final Second Leg Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

The TV gods have pulled this game forward to Friday night, so it’s yet another very short turnaround as we move from League Cup on Tuesday to the FA Cup on Friday. We do get to stay at home, which is nice, though Villa will obviously pose a much bigger obstacle than Middlesbrough did.

And we can probably assume that no player who was not available on Tuesday will have made a strong enough recovery to be able to play on Friday. Thankfully, no new injuries — the list is big enough as it is! (Including: Wesley Fofana, Reece James, Malo Gustor, Marc Cucurella, Roméo Lavai, Lesly Ugochukwu, and Robert Sánchez; while Nicolas Jackson is still away at th Africa Cup of Nations.)

The recalled Cesare Casadei is not eligible for this competition either, so he’ll have ot wait until next week to the 800th different player to represent the club in our history.

Choose wisely!

