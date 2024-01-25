Chelsea 6-1 Middlesbrough, Player Ratings: Cold and Chilly on the streets; hot in the (score)sheets

1. COLE PALMER (8.4)

In a least surprising development, Chelsea’s offensive explosion — the most goals we’ve scored in a game for nearly two years — was keyed by Cole Palmer, who’s already entrenched himself as our best player this season ... and is knocking on the door of European elite, at least in his age category (21 and under).

13 goals. 7 assists. 26 appearances in all competitions. (11+7 in 23 for Chelsea alone.)

Most impressively, he’s been remarkably consistent (both in terms of goal contributions and in his general play, on and off the ball) and presumably will only get better yet!

2. AXEL DISASI (7.9)

This is Disasi’s first appearance in the player ratings top three. He’s been a solid presence, to be sure, since his arrival and an incredible hype-man, but this was spectacular:

An incredible team goal, with Axel finishing off a fine move! ⚡️#CFC | #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/7q6dOZ051G — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 24, 2024

3. BEN CHILWELL (7.8)

This is also Chilly’s first appearance in the player ratings top three (for this season), though this was only his ninth appearance and his first start since the 1-0 win over Brighton at the end of September.

It’s been a long road back from injury, but hopefully the Vice-captain can stay healthy for a bit now. His presence on the pitch was sorely missed, and if this performance is a preview of things to come, we might be in for some good times again.

️ "You just want to run through a wall for him"



Ben Chilwell on what it's like playing under Mauricio Pochettino pic.twitter.com/86mXxnA6bG — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 23, 2024

vs. MIDDLESBROUGH (LC, H, W 6-1)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): Palmer (8.4)

GOOD (7.0-7.9): Disasi (7.9), Chilwell (7.8), Enzo (7.7), Sterling (7.1), Silva (7.1), Gallagher (7.0, sub)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Caicedo (6.8), Madueke (6.8, sub), Colwill (6.8), Petrović (6.6), Gilchrist (6.3, sub), Chukwuemeka (6.2, sub), Castledine (6.1, sub)

POOR (5.0-5.9): Broja (5.9)

BAD (4.0-4.9): Mudryk (4.8)

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): —

OVERALL