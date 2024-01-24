 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chelsea FCW vs. Real Madrid Femenino, UEFA Women’s Champions League: Confirmed lineups; how to watch

Beyond honour

By Fellipe Miranda Updated
Chelsea FC Women v Real Madrid CF: Group D - UEFA Women's Champions League 2023/24

Back to back Chelsea Women matches at Stamford Bridge, with the Blues hosting Real Madrid Femenino for the Women’s Champions League tonight. Las Blancas are playing solely for honour today since there’s no chance they get to the knockout rounds after getting a single point from four matches thus far in the competition.

The issue is that this single point was won against us. Therefore we have to make sure they come out of the Bridge with zero points at all this time around.

Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1):
Hampton | Lawrence, Buchanan, Carter, Charles | Cuthbert (c), Leupolz | Kaneryd, Kirby, Reiten | Fishel

Substitutes from: Musovic, Ingle, Nüsken, James, Périsset, Mjelde, Cankovic, Beever-Jones

Real Madrid starting lineup (4-2-3-1):
Chavas | Robles, Ivana (c), Kathellen, Svava | Teresa, Zornoza | Raso, Caicedo, Oroz | Moller

Substitutes from: Tellez, M. Rodríguez, Hernández, Lopez, Olofsson, Castillo, O. Rodríguez, Feller, Comendador

Date / Time: Wednesday, January 24, 2023, 20.00 GMT; 3:00pm EST; 1:30am (next day) IST
Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6, London, UK
Referee: Catarina Ferreira

On TV: none (US); TNT Sports 1 (UK); elsewhere
Streaming: DAZN (US); DAZN, discovery+ (UK)

Let’s do this!

