Chelsea’s busy return to action from the winter break continues with the Blues taking on Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge in the Women’s Champions League group stage.

Even though the visitors are already out of the knockout stage thanks to recording just a single point in four matches played, they can still fight for pride and the chance to be the team to trouble our path towards the next stage.

Date / Time: Wednesday, January 24, 2023, 20.00 GMT; 3:00pm EST; 1:30am (next day) IST

Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6, London, UK

Referee: Catarina Ferreira

Forecast: Partly cloudy and a gentle breeze

On TV: none (US); TNT Sports 1 (UK); elsewhere

Streaming: DAZN (US); DAZN, discovery+ (UK)

Chelsea team news: Lauren James’ hat-trick at Stamford Bridge guaranteed us a 3-1 win over Manchester United last weekend in the Women’s Super League. Overall it was a solid performance from the Blues even though we were having some issues handling Geyse Ferreira on the wing.

While there were no new injuries reported by Emma Hayes since the United match — meaning Aniek Nouwen, Sam Kerr, Millie Bright, Kateřina Svitková and Catarina Macario are still out of contention — there will be a “late decision” on James’s fitness.

Real Madrid team news: Las Blancas’ single point in the group stage was from the 2-2 draw against Chelsea in which we were completely robbed, for lack of a better term to describe whatever the refereeing was that night. Since then, Real were beaten once by BK Häcken and twice by Paris FC, and have been thus eliminated from the continental competition.

Their domestic form is not that much better, as they sit third in Liga F, eight points below Barcelona, who are leading the race with 13 wins in 13 games. Last week Real were beaten 4-0 by Barça in Supercopa Femenina, which served as a reminder of who are our true competitors for a potential Champions League title at the end of the season.

Madrid’s medical department have stayed busy, adding Sandie Toletti and Olga Carmona to their injury list alongside Signe Bruun and Rocío Gálvez.

Previously: In last year’s group stage, Chelsea beat Real Madrid 2-0 at home, with second half goals from midfielders Sophie Ingle and Erin Cuthbert.