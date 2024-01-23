WATCH: Noni Madueke nets a sixth goal for Chelsea against Middlesbrough! 6-0!

Nothing out of the extraordinary from Middlesbrough today as the Championship side is caught slacking by poor passing in front of some very effective Chelsea pressing. Conor Gallagher is the recipient of the loose ball and he lays it to Noni Madueke, who’s not afraid to dribble and break ankles with a sudden stop before shooting it goalwards. And just to make sure it’d be a goal, Rav van den Berg appears to add even more power to Noni’s attempt.