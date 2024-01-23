Chelsea 6-1 (6-2 agg.) Middlesbrough, League Cup semifinal: Post-match reaction, ratings

It was a rather uninspiring opening 5-10 minutes from Chelsea, but things got significantly better not long after.

Ben Chilwell just missed the goal despite being absolutely clattered by the goalkeeper (no VAR to overturn the no-penalty decision), but Armando Broja made no mistake in the 15th minute and neither did Enzo another 15 minutes later. (Broja’s goal was changed to an own goal however.)

Axel Disasi then made it 3-0 on the night just a few minutes later, and Cole Palmer made it 4-0 a few minutes after that, this time not letting a gift of a turnover go to waste, as he had in the first leg.

Chelsea may not have played jaw-dropping football, but Middlesbrough were horrendous at best and we showed no mercy.

At least in the first 45.

The second half was a much more perfunctory, zero-pressure affair, as one would expect given the scoreline. Disasi could’ve had himself a second, but he whiffed on his shot, while Madueke was working hard to try to make something happen. Eventually, twinkle-toes Palmer got himself a second and Madueke got his, too.

Boro had a consolation goal for a second, but it was ruled out, correctly, for offside. But then they did have a consolation goal for good, with Rogers placing a nice shot beyond Petrovic. Oh well.

Carefree.

Three changes from the first leg, with Chilwell, Broja, and Mudryk coming in. Chilly at left back (!) Disasi on the right.

Madueke on for Mudryk at the half. Gilchrist, Gallagher, Chukwuemeka all on in the second half as well.

And Leo Castledine on for his senior debut for the final 5+ minutes

League Cup final: Wembley, February 25 (vs winner of Liverpool v Fulham)

Next up: FA Cup fourth round away against Aston Villa on Friday night

KTBFFH

PLAYER RATINGS: