Chelsea vs. Middlesbrough, League Cup: Confirmed lineups; how to watch

A potentially season-defining 90 minutes is ahead of us, as a comeback’s needed after losing the first leg, 1-0. There are no away goals in this competition, but there is extra time (plus penalties if necessary) if we finish regulation level on aggregate.

We’ve had a 10-day break, so everyone (who’s not injured) should be ready and rested. Mauricio Pochettino has chosen almost exactly the same lineup as the people’s choice, but he’s really going for it with Mudryk getting the start in attack instead of Gallagher. Academy youngster Leo Castledine’s a fresh face on the bench, as is Ted Curd who fulfills to super-crucial role of second goalkeeper sub.

Here we go!

Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1):

Petrović | Chilwell (c), Colwill, Silva, Disasi | Enzo, Caicedo | Mudryk, Palmer, Sterling | Broja

Substitutes from: Bergström, Curd, Badiashile, Gilchrist, Gallagher, Chukwuemeka, Castledine, Madueke, Washington

Middlesbrough starting XI:

Glover | Van Den Berg, Barlaser, Clarke, Fry, Hackney, Rogers, Howson (c), Forss, Crooks, Engel

Substitutes from: J.Jones, Gilbert, Dijksteel, Coburn, O’Brien, McCabe, Bridge, Bilongo

Date / Time: Tuesday, January 23, 2024, 20.00 GMT; 3pm EST; 1:30am IST (next day)

Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6

Referee: John Brooks (no VAR, as in the first leg)

On TV: Sky Sports Main Event (UK); none (USA); none (India); SuperSport Premier League (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: Sky Go (UK); ESPN+ (USA); FanCode (India); DStv Now (NGA)

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!