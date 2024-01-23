Speculation has been increasing over the future of Armando Broja, but he gets another chance to become our hero by being voted into the WAGNH Community’s preferred lineup. Of course, this voting has no real bearing on the real world (either for the lineup or for any potential transfer), but Broja certainly has the people’s backing still to start making a real impact.

The rest of the people’s choice lineup contains no real surprises. Đorđe Petrović, Cole Palmer, Moisés Caicedo, Enzo Fernández, Thiago Silva, and Ben Chilwell all collect over 80% of the vote — yes Mauricio, we shall pencil Chilly in at left back proper — with Conor Gallagher, Levi Colwill, and Raheem Sterling not far behind either. Malo Gusto is up there as well, but as we’ve learned since most the votes were cast, he won’t be able to partake today. Axel Disasi is the next man up.

4-2-3-1 (67%)

Petrović (99%) | Chilwell (81%), Colwill (65%), Silva (83%), Disasi (56%) | Enzo (90%), Caicedo (92%) | Sterling (67%), Gallagher (76%), Palmer (96%) | Broja (68%)

Misha Mudryk (47%) and Noni Madueke (41%) led the rest, with Benoît Badiashile (32%), Alfie Gilchrist (20%), and Carny Chukwuemak (10%), also collecting a notable amount of votes.