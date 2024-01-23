Pochettino hints at Chelsea first-team role for Cesare Casadei

Chelsea surprised everyone last week by recalling young Cesare Casadei from his loan at Leicester City. In a Loan Army chock full of unsuccessful assignments, the 21-year-old was one of the bigger successes, carving out a decent role for himself at the Championship-leaders, with 25 total appearances in a rotational midfield role.

The decision to recall the 21-year-old was reportedly Mauricio Pochettino’s and the boss man confirmed as much in his pre-match press conference yesterday (prior to a match for which Casadei’s ineligible).

“[Casadei’s loan] was fantastic. He was doing really well. In the pre-season, he worked really, really well and he was one of the players we suffered a little bit to allow him to go. I hope he can help. “Tomorrow is not possible because he played with Leicester in the Carabao Cup and in the FA Cup also, so he’s not available on Friday, too, but yes in the Premier League, maybe he can be involved and be part of the squad.” -Mauricio Pochettino; source: Football.London

Given our injuries and, unfortunately, the uncertain future of Conor Gallagher, it does make sense to add a fresh pair of legs to the group. Hopefully Casadei does see some action — he certainly has plenty of promise, with a useful eye for a goal as well — even if that’s unlikely to be as much as if he had stayed with the Foxes for the second half of the season...