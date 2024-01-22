Malo Gusto was not spotted at Chelsea training last week, but we had been hoping that he was maybe just camera shy.

I suppose we should know better than to hope for such things at Injury FC.

Gusto was added to the club’s injury report today. “Undergoing rehabilitation programme” is what I’m going to put on my headstone.

Mauricio Pochettino did not address Gusto’s absence, but Twitter reports are saying it’s a muscle overload and not a big concern, but Christopher Nkunku’s hip was supposed to be not a big concern either, and he’s now going on over two weeks absent.

Nkunku did return to training today apparently, but he certainly won’t be featuring tomorrow.

“He’s not available for tomorrow. It’s a shame but he’s in recovery. I hope as soon as possible he can be ready again and help the team.” “With long-term injuries, finding the balance is the most difficult thing and he suffered a little bit with his hip. Some problems there and now he’s recovering. Not a big issue but we’re waiting on the possibility again for him to be ready for the group.” -Mauricio Pochettino; source: Football.London

Gusto’s absence could mean another start for Alfie Gilchrist at right back (better option than Axel Disasi), while up front, we can hope to not miss multiple sitters as we had in the first leg against Middlesbrough.