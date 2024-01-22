World Cup semifinalists Morocco were surprisingly held by underdogs Congo DR on matchday two in Group F at the Africa Cup of Nations yesterday, with the two sides sharing the points in a 1-1 draw. And Congo DR had even missed a penalty!

Morocco came in unbeaten in six, with four straight wins. Congo DR came in winless in four, and just one win in their previous eight. So when Morocco took the lead in the sixth minute thanks to Achraf Hakimi, finishing off Hakim Ziyech’s corner, it looked like another easy win was on the cards for them. Instead, it turned into a bit of a dogged affair, with Congo DR eventually equalizing in the 76th.

Neither team could find the back of the net in a frantic, chippy finish, so Group F will come down to the final matchday. Morocco need just a draw (against Zambia) to advance while Congo DR will need to at least match that result against Tanzania to do so as well. (Zambia and Tanzania played out a 1-1 draw yesterday as well.)

Ziyech played a little over 70 minutes, while ex-Chelsea prospect Gaël Kakuta played a little under 70 for Congo DR. The former U19 Euros winner with France switched to Congo DR back in 2017. Kakuta’s now 32 (to make you feel old) and plays his club football for Amiens in the French second division.