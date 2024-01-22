Chelsea vs. Middlesbrough, Carabao Cup: You choose the starting lineup

After a 10-day break, Chelsea are back in action this Tuesday, and it’s a big one. It’s the second leg of the League Cup semifinal and we need a comeback. We don’t need a massive comeback, but a 1-0 deficit is still a deficit that must be overcome. Draw, and we’re out. Win, and we’re in (the final).

The stakes don’t get much higher, or much clearer than that.

Unfortunately our injury situation is a bit murkier than normal, with no updates forthcoming over this winter break. Wesley Fofana, Reece James, and Marc Cucurella are definitely out, while Roméo Lavia, Robert Sánchez, and Lesley Ugochukwu are probably still out, too. Christopher Nkunku was hoping to return to training last week, but that doesn’t seem to have happened yet. Nicolas Jackson remains away at the Africa Cup of Nations and Andrey Santos is with the Brazil U23s.

On the plus side of the ledger, we could have Trevoh Chalobah available for selection; he’s been back in training for a couple weeks now, though of course his uncertain future might affect things as well. And speaking of uncertain futures, Cesare Casadei has been recalled from Leicester City, but he’s cup tied so he can’t feature in this one regardless of what our plans might be for him.

Choose wisely.

