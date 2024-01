A brilliant run and strike from Lauren James #BarclaysWSL @ChelseaFCW pic.twitter.com/gYavlAiB90 — Barclays Women's Super League (@BarclaysWSL) January 21, 2024

Great pass to Lauren James from new signing Natalie Björn slices Manchester United’s defence well open. The Chelsea Women attacker needs only to carry the ball to the far post and shoot across Mary Earps to record her brace in the first half of today’s game.