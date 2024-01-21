Chelsea Women are back in the Women’s Super League — and also back at Stamford Bridge — to host Manchester United. The Red Devils are not part of the closest pack chasing the Blues for the league trophy, but they can certainly get there if we slip up.
Gotta make sure that doesn’t happen!
Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1):
Hampton | Lawrence, Buchanan, Björn, Charles (c) | Cuthbert, Leupolz | Kaneryd, James, Reiten | Fishel
Substitutes from: Musovic, Ingle, Nüsken, Carter, Kirby, Périsset, Mjelde, Cankovic, Beever-Jones
Manchester United starting eleven:
Earps | Le Tissier, Blundell, Toone, Zelem (c), Galton, Ladd, Riviere, L. Garcia, Turner, Geyse
Substitutes from: Tullis-Joyce, Evans, Irene G., Naalsund, Parris, Williams
Date / Time: Sunday, January 21, 2024, 12.30 GMT; 7:30am EST; 6:00pm IST
Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6, UK
Referee: Abi Byrne
On TV: BBC Two (UK); none (US); elsewhere
Streaming: BBC iPlayer (UK); Paramount+ (US)
Let’s do this!
