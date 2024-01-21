 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chelsea FCW vs. Manchester United WFC, Women’s Super League: Confirmed lineups; how to watch

By Fellipe Miranda
Chelsea FC v Manchester United - Barclays Women´s Super League Photo by Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Chelsea Women are back in the Women’s Super League — and also back at Stamford Bridge — to host Manchester United. The Red Devils are not part of the closest pack chasing the Blues for the league trophy, but they can certainly get there if we slip up.

Gotta make sure that doesn’t happen!

Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1):
Hampton | Lawrence, Buchanan, Björn, Charles (c) | Cuthbert, Leupolz | Kaneryd, James, Reiten | Fishel

Substitutes from: Musovic, Ingle, Nüsken, Carter, Kirby, Périsset, Mjelde, Cankovic, Beever-Jones

Manchester United starting eleven:
Earps | Le Tissier, Blundell, Toone, Zelem (c), Galton, Ladd, Riviere, L. Garcia, Turner, Geyse

Substitutes from: Tullis-Joyce, Evans, Irene G., Naalsund, Parris, Williams

Date / Time: Sunday, January 21, 2024, 12.30 GMT; 7:30am EST; 6:00pm IST
Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6, UK
Referee: Abi Byrne

On TV: BBC Two (UK); none (US); elsewhere
Streaming: BBC iPlayer (UK); Paramount+ (US)

Let’s do this!

Chelsea News 24/7

