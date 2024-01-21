Diego Moreira looking forward to learning more at Olympique Lyonnais

Diego Moreira looks set to continue on loan with Olympique Lyonnais for the rest of the season, despite some speculation that Chelsea would recall him to not only free up a foreign-loan spot, but to try to get him some more match action. The 19-year-old has collected less than 400 minutes in France so far, with Lyon struggling at the wrong end of the table — currently in the relegation zone!

But things seem to be trending in the right way for the young winger, even if not for the team overall, with seven of his nine appearances coming in their last nine games in all competitions, four of which he had started (though one of those starts lasted just 30 minutes). Still, the former Benfica prospect seems to be happy enough with his situation, and is looking to build on it in the months ahead.

“I think I have progressed this year but I’m nowhere yet. I have to continue to work very hard to improve. And at the end of the season? I don’t have to think about it now. I am focused on Lyon and we will see what happens in June.” -Diego Moreira; source: DH via Sport Witness

Solid intentions, to be sure, though Lyon signed Gent duo Malick Fofana and Gift Orban in the past week, for a combined €30m plus add-ons, so the challenge for Moreira has only gotten harder. (Lyon did loan out wingers Jeffinho and Tino Kadewere earlier in the window, so in terms of bodies, the count is the same.)

Good luck, kid!