The Daily Hilario: Sunday

Approach
EXCLUSIVE: Al Ettifaq approach Everton to ask for Abdoulaye Doucouré as one of their top targets to replace Henderson.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 20, 2024
Understand Saudi club also approached player’s camp.#EFC still consider Doucouré as key player — not easy but Al Ettifaq want new midfielder. pic.twitter.com/obKgSE9Q3c
Talks
⚡️ Excl. ⚡️— Mario Cortegana (@MarioCortegana) January 20, 2024
Flamengo in advanced talks to sign Getafe's Domingos Duarte@TheAthleticFC https://t.co/ytkudit25q
Hmm
3 - Ivan Toney has scored three direct free kicks in the Premier League since the start of last season; the joint-most of any player in this period.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 20, 2024
3 from 10 attempts - Ivan Toney
3 from 25 attempts - James Ward-Prowse
Return. pic.twitter.com/BhgbLh0S3h
Loading comments...