Senegal qualify for Africa Cup of Nations knockout rounds

Defending champions Senegal made it two wins from two, and have booked their place in the knockout rounds of the Africa Cup of Nations, with a 3-1 win over Cameroon last night.

An early goal from Ismaïla Sarr got them pointed in the right direction, before Habib Diallo added a second halfway through the second-half and Sadio Mané made sure of the win in stoppage time — after Cameroon missed a glorious opportunity to equalize.

Nicolas Jackson once again came on only as a substitute, and did collect a secondary assist — if secondary assists were an official stat — on Mané’s goal.

Presumably Nico might start Senegal’s next game, against Guinea on Wednesday, if manager Aliou Cissé decides to rotate. Guinea beat The Gambia, 1-0 to currently sit second in Group C — but they’re not yet assured of a spot in the Round of 16.

in Group B, Cabo Verde also sealed their advancement with a 3-0 win over Mozambique, while the day before, Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria recorded important victories — the latter over the hosts, 1-0, thanks to a goal from William Troost-Ekong.

But the biggest news from Thursday was the hamstring injury suffered by Mo Salah, in Egypt’s disappointing 2-2 draw against Ghana. He’s expected to miss at least a week, and Egypt need a result in their final group game, against Cabo Verde, in order to qualify for the next round.